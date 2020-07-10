Tamil Nadu

Leadership to decide on AIADMK stewardship post Sasikala release, Minister says

A file photograph of O.S. Manian, Textiles Minister

A file photograph of O.S. Manian, Textiles Minister   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian said the party leadership would make this decision

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian on Friday said that the party leadership will decide on who will lead the AIADMK after the release of V.K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“The question has to be posed to the party leadership. I am an ordinary district secretary,” Mr. Manian said, replying to a query from mediapersons, at Seruthur Government High School after laying the foundation for a new building to be constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 4:58:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/leadership-to-decide-on-aiadmk-stewardship-post-sasikala-release-minister-says/article32042476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY