Leaders wish Governor a speedy recovery

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday wished Governor Banwarilal Purohit a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I wished the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohitji, a speedy recovery in his fight against COVID-19 over phone. All our prayers and wishes are with him,” Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.
He also wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also tested positive for the infection, a speedy recovery.
The Chief Minister tweeted: “Praying to the almighty God for a speedy recovery of Shri Amit Shahji from his present illness.” He also extended best wishes from Tamil Nadu for the Home Minister’s good health.
Mr. Panneerselvam tweeted: “Wishing an early recovery for our beloved Honourable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shahji , who has been admitted to the hospital. My prayers are with him. Get well soon and continue your dedicated public service.”
‘Health and happiness’
PMK founder S. Ramadoss also tweeted on Sunday, wishing both Mr. Shah and Mr. Purohit a speedy recovery.
Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a release, said people were praying for both their health, happiness and long life and wanted them to continue serving the nation for years. He expressed hope that the two would return to their routines soon.
