Leaders welcome removal of three lignite blocks from auction

April 08, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday welcomed the announcement on the removal of three lignite blocks in the State from the auction process.

However, he called for a similar announcement regarding cancellation of expansion plan of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Cuddalore. The expansion would cause damage even bigger than the three lignite blocks, he said in a statement.

He reiterated his call that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should make an announcement in the Assembly that the government would not allow land acquisition for the NLC project.

In a separate statement, DMDK founder Vijayakanth welcomed the announcement and urged the Centre not to bring any projects that affect the farmers.

Meanwhile, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani lauded the efforts taken by Mr. Stalin and said it had resulted in the announcement of removal of the blocks from the auction. Without getting consent from State government, the Union government should not implement projects, he added.

