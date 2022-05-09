Leaders visit eviction site; bereaved family demands action against officials

Political party leaders urge State government to stop evicting people

Leaders belonging to many political parties on Monday visited Govindasamy Nagar here, where an eviction drive was in progress, and met the residents to understand their demands. They appealed to the government to halt the eviction.

Meanwhile, the family of V.G. Kannaiyan from Govindasamy Nagar, who immolated himself on Sunday and died of burns in the early hours of Monday, reiterated its demand for action against government officials who allegedly handled the eviction in a “high-handed” manner.

K. Suresh Kumar, Kannaiyan’s son, said the family would not receive the mortal remains of his father until government provided assurance to them that they would not be evicted and take action against the officials.

The Federation for Urban Habitat-Land Rights, with the participation of residents there, staged a demonstration on Monday, condemning the eviction. They urged the government to ensure land rights for the landless urban poor and explore in situ development options.

The leaders, who met the residents of Govindasamy Nagar, included CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, former Mylapore MLA R. Natraj, and MDMK leader Mallai Sathya. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan visited the area on Sunday, following the immolation incident.

