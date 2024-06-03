ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi

Published - June 03, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying homage to late DMK leader Karunanidhi on Monday.

Senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on June 3. DMK president M.K. Stalin led his party members to the memorial of the late leader and paid floral tributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a file photo of him visiting the late leader in Chennai, Mr. Modi said in a spcial media post: “I pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji on his 100th birth anniversary.”

Mr. Modi said: “In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. He is widely respected for his scholarly nature. I fondly recall my several interactions with him, including when we both were Chief Ministers of our respective States.”

DMK leaders led by Mr. Stalin visited the party head office on Anna Salai and paid floral tributes to the late leader. Mr. Stalin also visited the house in CIT Colony and paid floral tributes to the late leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the memorial, Mr. Stalin also released the special publications brought out by the Department of Information and Public Relations. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan received the first copy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US