Leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi

Published - June 03, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paying homage to late DMK leader Karunanidhi on Monday.

Senior political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on June 3. DMK president M.K. Stalin led his party members to the memorial of the late leader and paid floral tributes.

Sharing a file photo of him visiting the late leader in Chennai, Mr. Modi said in a spcial media post: “I pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji on his 100th birth anniversary.”

Mr. Modi said: “In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. He is widely respected for his scholarly nature. I fondly recall my several interactions with him, including when we both were Chief Ministers of our respective States.”

DMK leaders led by Mr. Stalin visited the party head office on Anna Salai and paid floral tributes to the late leader. Mr. Stalin also visited the house in CIT Colony and paid floral tributes to the late leader.

In the memorial, Mr. Stalin also released the special publications brought out by the Department of Information and Public Relations. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan received the first copy.

