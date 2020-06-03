Leaders pay tributes to Karunanidhi

DMK president M.K. Stalin led the party in paying tributes to former Chief Minister and his father late M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday on his 97th birth anniversary.

He paid his tributes to late DMK patriarch at his memorial at the Marina, the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, at the party mouthpiece Murasoli’s office and his houses at CIT Colony and Gopalapuram.

The former Chief Minister’s wife Rajathiammal, DMK MP and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi, senior leaders Duraimurugan and T.R. Baalu were among those who paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.

Mr. Stalin, penning a tribute to his late father, said ‘Kalaignar was not only a leader of the largest people’s movement, but also a leader of the party for more than half a century, a leader of the Tamils. He was a protector of democracy, a historic leader of this century”. Mr. Stalin said his majestic voice and his emotions were guiding him to this day.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko visited Anna Arivalayam and paid tributes. “He protected social justice, gave Tamil a grand stature with his writing, elevated the disadvantaged sections of society to positions of power,” he said.

At his birth place, Tirukuvalai in Tiruvarur, DMK members paid their respects at his house. Party leaders led the tributes across various districts by distributing welfare measures to the people.

Hailing the former DMK leader, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said he was the finest thinker of this century. “He worked for enhancing the lives of Tamilians and worked hard for the Tamil language. He was responsible for many of the positive changes in society,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Fondly remembering M. Karunanidhi Ji, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his birth anniversary. He was a statesman and a great leader, loved by all”.