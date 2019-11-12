Leaders pay tribute to Seshan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK president M.K. Stalin and other political leaders have expressed their condolences to the family of former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, who died in Chennai on Sunday.

“When he was Chief Election Commissioner, Seshan brought in many reforms to the Indian electoral system. He held several important posts during his career. He was hardworking, a great administrator and a kind person,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Mr. Stalin, who laid a garland on Seshan’s mortal remains, said the Election Commission functioned as a truly independent entity when Seshan was at its helm.

“He was instrumental in holding elections that were independent and honest. He protected democracy and its values. He was unbiased and managed to hold elections without slanting towards the ruling or the Opposition parties,” Mr. Stalin said.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar laid a wreath on Seshan’s mortal remains.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said there was much to learn from Seshan’s life and career. “He was able to quickly rise to the level of a secretary in the Central government. While in service and even after retirement, he continued to be honest, brave and transparent,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said Seshan was irreplaceable.