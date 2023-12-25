ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders pay tribute to Periyar, MGR

December 25, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Leaders across political parties paid tributes to ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran on the occasion of their death anniversaries.

At his Thailapuram residence, PMK founder S. Ramadoss garlanded the statue of Periyar.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with party members, paid floral tributes to MGR (and Periyar at the party’s headquarters in Koyambedu. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MNM president Kamal Haasan paid tributes to MGR and Periyar. ‘Let us take a pledge to carry forward Periyar’s thoughts, speeches and writings. Let us remember the achievements of MGR in the field of cinema and politics...”

In a statement, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani asked to take a pledge to change the current domination of Hindutva and Hindi and create a “Dravida India”, ensuring everything for everyone. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Periyar located near Simpson on Anna Salai and led a peace march.

R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the CPI, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Scheduled Caste department head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya also paid their tributes to Periyar.

BJP State president K Annamalai paid tributes to MGR.

