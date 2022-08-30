Leaders pay tribute to Moopanar

Various leaders hailed G.K. Moopanar, founder of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), on his 21st death anniversary on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Moopanar was an example of a political leader who adhered to political decency. He was a leader who was friends with everyone, irrespective of their political ideology, she said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai also paid tributes to Moopanar. Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian said he had not seen a leader like Moopanar in his political life, and Moopanar was someone who shared his party cadre’s sorrow and joy.