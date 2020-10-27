Leaders pay homage to Maruthu brothers

MADURAI

27 October 2020 21:33 IST

Leaders from various political parties and the public paid homage to the statues of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers at Teppakulam here on Tuesday, marking the 219th death anniversary of the freedom fighters. Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan, DMK district secretary (urban) G. Thalapthi and other party leaders paid their respects. All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt also paid his respect to the statues of the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers.

Advertising

Advertising