Tamil Nadu

Leaders pay homage to Maruthu brothers

Leaders from various political parties and the public paid homage to the statues of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers at Teppakulam here on Tuesday, marking the 219th death anniversary of the freedom fighters. Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan, DMK district secretary (urban) G. Thalapthi and other party leaders paid their respects. All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt also paid his respect to the statues of the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 9:34:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/leaders-pay-homage-to-maruthu-brothers-madurai/article32957016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY