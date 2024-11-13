Leaders of various parties condemn attack on govt. doctor

The attack on a government doctor at the Kalaginar Centenary Multi-Specialty Hospital here has evoked condemnation from leaders of various political parties.

In a post on his social media handle, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami contended that the attack exposed the level of law and order in the State and any crime could be committed anywhere without any sense of fear. “At least, from now, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps for protecting law and order and not try to “cover up all the lapses” of his government through “publicity that seek to provide an optical illusion. ”Two former Ministers, D. Jayakumar and C. Vijayabaskar, visited the hospital and met the injured doctor.

In a statement, ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday criticised the DMK government for the attack, which, he said, could have been avoided if there had been proper security at the hospital. He called upon the Chief Minister to ensure that both doctors and patients were provided with security.

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran contended that the functioning of government hospitals had “crashed” and wondered when it was going to be set right. He claimed that different categories of people in the State over the last three and a half years were amidst an “environment of insecurity.” He called for steps to give adequate infrastructure at the government hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K. Selvaperunthagai, PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant condemned the attack on the oncologist on duty, at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said State government must take steps to provide adequate security to doctors and others working in the hospital, ensure strict punishment to the individuals who indulge in violence against staff.

“The State Government must speak to doctors on strike and immediately ensure that their demands are met. Steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents don’t happen in future,” he said, and appealed to the doctors to return to work keeping in mind the welfare of the patients.

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that doctors, who are considered lifesaving angels after farmers, should be respected and the assault on innocent doctors cannot be tolerated. “It is unacceptable for the government and the police to remain passive observers. Attacks on doctors in government hospitals have been increasing in recent times. This incident highlights that in Tamil Nadu, neither innocent civilians nor doctors have any guarantee of safety,” he said.

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant said that the law and order in the State has deteriorated and incidents such as these instill fear in the minds of people. “It appears that the person who carried out the attack has said that he did it because there was no improvement in the health of his mother. It is the duty of the State Government to enquire into the case and provide appropriate treatment for the mother in the Government hospital,” she said.