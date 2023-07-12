ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of TNCC stage ‘silent protest’ against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

July 12, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC’s senior leaders and members staging a peaceful protest in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Wednesday participated in a ‘silent protest’ (mouna Sathyagraha) at Valluvar Kottam here in support of the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi, whose conviction in a defamation case was not stayed by the Gujarat High Court. The day-long protest was organised by TNCC’s SC cell head M.P. Ranjan Kumar. Congress Legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, Tiruchi MP Su. Tirunavukkarasar, former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth and TNCC’s vice-president A. Gopanna participated. Addressing journalists, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was throttling the throats of the Opposition parties. “Rahul Gandhi continues to haunt Mr. Modi, though there are many State leaders who are opposing him. This is why the BJP wants to prevent Mr. Gandhi from participating in Parliament..”

