Leaders of INDIA bloc call for co-ordinated efforts to defeat BJP-RSS

Leaders of the INDIA bloc in alliance in Tamil Nadu have accused the BJP-RSS of engaging in “politics of hatred” and called for co-ordinated efforts to defeat the fascist forces.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday organised a public meeting at Kamarajar Arangam to condemn the RSS-BJP for engaging in “politics of hate”.

Speaking at the meeting, DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged that the RSS-BJP is spreading false propaganda and engaged in power politics.

We would ensure a BJP-RSS mukt Bharat. The Lok Sabha election results showed that the BJP has no role in Tamil Nadu and they are shrinking in other parts too, she added.

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said his party will travel with the Congress because their leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision is to protect secularism. “Rahul Gandhi’s real game will start in 2029,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) leader K. Veeramani stressed on the need for coordinated efforts to defeat the BJP.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary, R. Mutharasan said there is increasing inequality under the BJP regime and it is time to remove the fascist forces.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said if the leaders in the INDIA bloc shed their differences and work together BJP will be defeated.

Like the strong DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, similar alliances should be formed in the north, he said.

CPM State secretary K. Balakrishnan pointed out though parties in the INDIA bloc have different agendas, they have come together to remove the fascist forces.

KMDK general secretary and Tiruchengode MLA E. R. Eswaran, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen, AICC Secretary for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Suraj M.N. Hegde, TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, Murali Abbas from Makkal Needhi Maiam among others spoke on the occasion.