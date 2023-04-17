Leaders of forum oppose sub-quota for a particular community

April 17, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of leaders under the aegis of the ‘146 BC and 115 Most Backward Classes (MBC)/ Denotified (DNT) Communities Joint Forum for Social Justice’ on Monday met Minister of Backward Classes Welfare R. S. Rajakannappan and urged him to withdraw the order asking the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission to give its recommendation on sub-quota in the reservation for the Most Backward Classes.

In their memorandum, they argued that only the National Commission for Backward Classes had the power to make recommendations on reservations. “It is wrong to direct the State Backward Classes Commission to give recommendations on reservations,” the memorandum said.

Reiterating the need for conducting caste census to ensure social justice for Backward Classes in Central government and State government jobs, they said while calling upon the National Commission to do the caste census, the State government could also order a transparent census on caste, social, education and economic conditions.

“The demand of a particular community to allot sub-quota for them poses a challenge to social justice. Reservation cannot be made available to a particular community when many communities remain in same socio-economic condition,” they felt.