Leaders hail move to protect delta districts

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu have welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement that the Cauvery delta region will be declared a protected agricultural zone.

Welcoming the move, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said industries other than those that damage agriculture could be allowed in the region.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the State government had finally realised the extent of public anger after trying to suppress the protests against hydrocarbon and methane extraction.

Self-sufficiency

“The State government has finally succumbed to the anger of the people and has declared the delta region a protected agricultural zone. It should go beyond making a mere announcement and pass legislation in the Assembly. The State government must take steps to scrap the Salem-Chennai 8-lane expressway and the Neutrino Observatory,” he said.

Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R. Sarathkumar welcomed the announcement and expressed the hope that it will result in Tamil Nadu becoming self-sufficient in food.

“This announcement will surely improve people’s quality of life. This will be a milestone. We welcome it,” he said.

Improving livelihood

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the steps taken by CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers were improving agriculture and the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu. “This will also improve the lives of agricultural labourers,” he said.

Perambalur Member of Parliament T.R. Paarivendhar, the founder of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, said the announcement made by Mr. Palaniswami had brought cheer to farmers in the delta region.

“The announcement has fulfilled the long-pending demand of farmers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and other delta regions,” he said.