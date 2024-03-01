Leaders greet CM Stalin on his birthday

March 01, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and leaders of various political parties extended their birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday.

In her message, the President said: “May God bless you with good health and happiness and many more years of continued and dedicated service to the nation.” The Prime Minister said: “Birthday greetings to Thiru M.K. Stalin Ji, CM of Tamil Nadu. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also extended their birthday greetings through the social media.

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja extended his birthday greetings over phone. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee K. Selvaperunthagai Congress Legislative Party leader S. Rajesh Kumar, Congress leaders Su. Thirunavukkarasar, former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu, M. Krishnasamy, S. Peter Alphonse, K.S. Alagiri also greeted the CM.

Communist Party of India State Secretary R. Mutharasan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan, MDMK founders Vaiko and Durai Vaiyapuri, presidium chairman Arjun Raj, deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya also greeted the CM.

Indian Union Muslim League leaders K.M. Khader Mohideen, K. Navaskani and Abubacker, Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, P. Abdul Samad, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader E.R. Eswaran, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan also greeted the CM.

Leaders from Congress’ Puducherry unit Vaithilingam and Narayanasamy, Congress Legislative Party leader Vaidhyanathan, Subramaniam, Karthikeyan also greeted the CM in person. PMK founder S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss also extended their birthday wishes to Mr. Stalin.

Actors ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan greeted the CM through social media. Actors Thiagarajan and Prashant greeted the CM. Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK leaders C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and late Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy. (EOM) DSJ

Rahul and Stalin for pluralistic, federal India

On the occasion of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings and wished him best times, they were setting out to fight to protect the pluralistic and federal idea of India.

In his social media message, Mr. Gandhi said: “A very happy birthday to my dear brother, and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin. Wishing you the very best in the times to come as we fight to protect the pluralistic and federal idea of India.”

In his reply, Mr. Stalin said: “Thank you so much brother for your hearty birthday wishes! Let’s work together to uphold the values of federalism and continue to strive for a better, inclusive and pluralistic INDIA.”

In his birthday message, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his birthday wishes to Mr. Stalin. “Happy birthday dear Comrade @mkstalin ! Your firm resolve in defending democratic and secular values enshrined in our Constitution is highly inspiring. Wishing you endless joy, good health and continued success!”

