Leaders criticise govt. over Tamil Nadu Day

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 01:18 IST

Move is an attempt to distort history: O. Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday came down heavily on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having announced that July 18 would be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day.

Mr. Panneerselvam recalled the decision taken by his party, while in power in 2019, to observe November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day as it was considered appropriate in view of the present State coming into being on that day in 1956, following the re-organisation of States in the country. Certain parts of the then Madras State had been transferred to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala.

Accusing the Chief Minister of seeking to change the AIADMK regime’s decision out of political grudge, he said Mr. Stalin had cited Tamil scholars as having urged him to make July 18 Tamil Nadu Day as it was on the day in 1967 that the Assembly adopted a resolution to rechristen Madras as Tamil Nadu. Later, Parliament adopted a law in 1968 and the State got its present name on January 14, 1969. “Even if one is to go by the argument of the Chief Minister, only January 14 should be marked as Tamil Nadu Day,” he said, terming the CM’s logic “inappropriate and unfair”. Moreover, the move is an attempt to distort history, as it will now mean that the State took birth 11 years later than when it actually did, he said. “This is against tradition,” he said.

Tamil Nadu got its present limits on November 1, which was also being celebrated by other States that branched out from the then Madras State as their formation day, he said. Mr. Stalin should take back his announcement and continue with the practice of observing November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day, he said.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also urged Mr. Stalin to withdraw his announcement.

“When there are many constructive works to be carried out, the DMK government should stop carrying out such inappropriate action,” Mr. Dhinakaran said.

In another set of tweets, the AMMK leader expressed shock over the government’s move to establish a petrochemical cluster in Nagapattinam in the Cauvery delta region.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said that only November 1 should be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

In a statement, he said just because the previous AIADMK government had announced that November 1 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day, the DMK government was trying to change it.

“Rewriting history has been the intention of DMK,” Mr. Annamalai said, pointing out the previous attempt to change the Tamil New Year day.

He said on November 1, 2020, Mr. Stalin had wished people on Tamil Nadu Day. “Only the date of birth of the child is celebrated by families every year and not the date of the naming ceremony,” he said.

VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan said: “Our leader Thol. Thirumavalavan welcomes the State government’s announcement. At the same time, we feel the controversy over the date should be resolved by building a consensus.”