Leaders criticise govt. over Nanguneri incident; TNCC delegation visits family

August 13, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

The AIADMK on Saturday strongly condemned the caste violence perpetrated by non-Dalit school students on two students belonging to the Scheduled Caste at a government-aided school in Nanguneri and demanded justice for the victims.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded that perpetrators of the violence be severely punished and criticised the DMK government over violence in schools.

“Whenever the DMK comes to power, caste and ethnic violence become the norm in the State. The ruling DMK seeds poisonous thoughts in the minds of young students. On August 4, 2023, a DMK functionary misbehaved with a female teacher at a function organised in a government school in Kalpakkam. Incidents like these prevent students from learning good morals and discipline,” he said.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, in a statement, that he was pained by the incident and schools should be a place for kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unacceptable that the schools in which the students are being educated have become the dens of casteism. It will destroy the very idea of education. Incidents such as the one in Nanguneri should not happen anywhere else. If kindness is promoted in schools, enmity and hate would be removed,” he said.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said, in a statement, that the DMK paying lip service to social justice and promoting enmity between different communities for electoral gains were the reasons behind the Nanguneri incident.

Stating that he was shocked by the incident, he contended that he was now worried about the future generation. He alleged that the DMK was playing the “social justice drama” to fool the people, especially those from the Scheduled Caste. Noting that there were reports in the media regarding the involvement of men associated with the DMK in the Nanguneri incident, he urged the government to take stringent action against those responsible.

On Saturday, a delegation from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) led by its SC wing head M.P. Ranjan Kumar visited the students, who were attacked, in the hospital.

He was accompanied by former Tirunelveli MP Dhanushkodi Adithan; Student Wing President Chinnathambi; and Tirunelveli District Congress Committee president Jayakumar, among others. Mr. Kumar said that financial assistance of ₹50,000 was given to the students’ mother on behalf of the party and said the family was assured of all support.

“I also met the Superintendent of Police to inquire into the steps being taken to prevent further violence against the family,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.