ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders express condolences to kin of the victims of the Ariyalur firecracker unit explosion

October 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu government must provide adequate relief to the family of those killed and injured, says T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Tamil Maanila Congress on Monday expressed their condolences to the families of those killed in a firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Ariyalur on Monday.

In a message on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the news about the deaths. Stating that he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate relief to the family of those killed and injured.

Expressing his condolences, TMC president G.K. Vasan said it was sad that multiple such incidents have happened in the State recently. With Deepavali around the corner, he said the government should monitor firecracker manufacturing units to ensure if they possessed the required permits and followed stipulated safety measures. Urging the need for stringent punitive action against violators, he asked the State government to ensure that such incidents did not take place in the future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US