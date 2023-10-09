Leaders express condolences to kin of the victims of the Ariyalur firecracker unit explosion

October 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Tamil Maanila Congress on Monday expressed their condolences to the families of those killed in a firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Ariyalur on Monday.

In a message on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the news about the deaths. Stating that he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate relief to the family of those killed and injured.

Expressing his condolences, TMC president G.K. Vasan said it was sad that multiple such incidents have happened in the State recently. With Deepavali around the corner, he said the government should monitor firecracker manufacturing units to ensure if they possessed the required permits and followed stipulated safety measures. Urging the need for stringent punitive action against violators, he asked the State government to ensure that such incidents did not take place in the future.

