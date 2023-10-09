HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders express condole deaths in Ariyalur firecracker unit explosion

Tamil Nadu government must provide adequate relief to the family of those killed and injured, says T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

October 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Tamil Maanila Congress on Monday expressed their condolences to the families of those killed in a firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Ariyalur on Monday.

In a message on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said he was deeply saddened by the news about the deaths. Stating that he was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate relief to the family of those killed and injured.

Expressing his condolences, TMC president G.K. Vasan said it was sad that multiple such incidents have happened in the State recently. With Deepavali around the corner, he said the government should monitor firecracker manufacturing units to ensure if they possessed the required permits and followed stipulated safety measures. Urging the need for stringent punitive action against violators, he asked the State government to ensure that such incidents did not take place in the future.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.