Leaders condole the death of Rosaiah

He was a former Governor of T.N.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the death of the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, K. Rosaiah. They said Rosaiah held former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in high esteem.

V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, recalled that Rosaiah had supported all the measures of Jayalalithaa. T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the AMMK, said Rosaiah was known for his long track record in public life.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan also condoled the death of Rosaiah. Mr. Alagiri recalled that Rosaiah had played a major role in the development of the Congress party.

Mr. Ramadoss said Rosaiah was an able administrator. Mr. Vasan recalled Rosaiah’s close friendship with his father G.K. Moopanar. DMDK founder Vijayakant said when he was the Leader of the Opposition, he had got an opportunity to interact with Rosaiah.

MMK president M.H. Jawahirullah said Rosaiah respected the sentiments of the State’s farmers and had made a recommendation to the Centre for dropping a hydrocarbon project.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan also extended his condolences.