Leaders condole Paswan’s death

Leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday expressed condolences on the passing of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Expressing shock over the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said, “My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

DMK president M.K. Stalin said, “Heartfelt condolences to Chirag Paswan and his family on the demise of Thiru Ram Vilas Paswan, Founder of @LJP4India and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. Indian politics has lost a dynamic leader today.”

MDMK founder Vaiko said that Mr. Paswan cared about Sri Lankan Tamils. “He sought justice for them in Parliament and said that a separate Tamil Eelam is the solution. He also came and participated in the commemorative event in Marina beach organised by May 17 Movement. He lived his life for the oppressed,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said, “Mr. Paswan fought for the rights of Dalits and his untimely death has come at a time when his party is getting ready to contest the Bihar Assembly election alone. It is a big loss. I offer my condolences to his son and party members.”

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said Mr. Paswan was one of his closest friends among politicians active in national politics. “He has participated in several events organised by the Pattali Makkal Katchi in Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, including an event in 1992 for Tamil Rights Conference.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lok Janshakti Party President and Hon'ble Union Minister #Ram Vilas Paswan. A veteran leader, he will be remembered for his work to emancipate Dalits and the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” tweeted VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Puthiya Tamilagam founder Krishnasamy said he was saddened to know about the death of his friend, Mr. Paswan, who has been Union Minister and the voice of the original inhabitants of India in Parliament. “He has been an important part of Indian politics for over 50 years. His death is a big loss for weaker sections of the society.”