Leaders condole electrocution deaths

Political leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of 11 persons in the Kalimedu electrocution incident.

The AIADMK, in a statement issued by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹ 25,000 each to the injured. It also said an Iftar party, scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed to Thursday.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said it was sad that no precautionary measures had been taken, especially since such processions were common during the Chithirai season.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai asked the State government to form a high-level committee to prevent such accidents in the future.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said the Disaster Management Committee should be present during major festivals where people gather in large numbers. “The State government should provide adequate compensation and one person from each [affected] family should be given a government job,” he said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said such incidents must be prevented in future by taking adequate precautions. Party leader Anbumani Ramadoss also expressed his condolences.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said adequate precautions must be taken by the authorities during such festivals.

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan and DMDK president Vijayakant also condoled the deaths.