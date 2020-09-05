Leaders condole death of women in fireworks factory

Leaders of various political parties including the PMK, VCK, MNM and TMC on Friday expressed their condolences to the kin of seven women who died in an explosion in a fireworks factory in Kurungudi in Kaattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.

PMK leader S. Ramadoss said that ₹50-lakh insurance cover should be made mandatory for those working in fireworks factories.

“The State government should give a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the families of those who died and the two injured women should be given world-class treatment,” he said.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh each and added that one member of the family should be given a government job. “With Deepavali festival around the corner, the State government should form a committee to inspect all the fireworks factories in the State,” he said.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan said that such incidents in fireworks factories have become common every year. “The solution is to ensure safety in the factories,” he said. TMC leader G.K. Vasan said that the factories should work only after obtaining proper permits, and the factory workers should wear protective equipment and follow all safety guidelines.