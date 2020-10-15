Leaders condole death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s mother

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 01:05 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and other political leaders condoled the death of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s mother Thavusayammal, who passed away in Salem on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Tamil Nadu Governor Rosaiah conveyed their condolences over phone, a press release stated.

Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and senior leaders visited Salem district on Wednesday to pay their respects. Government officials continued to visit the CM’s native place on Wednesday to pay their floral tributes, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited were among representatives of media organisations who conveyed their condolences over phone.

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali also sent a message of condolence to Mr. Palaniswami.