Leaders condole death of Prime Minister’s mother

December 30, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami were among the prominent personalities who on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Tmt. Hiraben Modi, beloved mother of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru. Narendra Modi. Praying for eternal peace for her departed soul,” a tweet from the Raj Bhavan Twitter handle said.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said: “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraben. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.”

Mr. Palaniswami conveyed his condolences on behalf of the AIADMK.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, MDMK leader Vaiko, BJP State president K. Annamalai, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and others expressed their condolences.

