Leaders condole death of former DMK Minister A. Rahman Khan

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 16:48 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah, were among those who condoled the death of former DMK Minister A. Rahman Khan.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he was shocked and pained by the news, and recalled Mr. Khan’s role towards strengthening the party as well as safeguarding the interests of minorities and empowering the student community.

Mr. Stalin also noted that Periyar, Annadurai and Karunanidhi were impressed by Mr. Khan’s powerful speeches. He also recalled the role played by Mr. Khan during the protest against Hindi imposition.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that Mr. Khan was a member of the party’s high-level working committee and was giving suggestions on a regular basis. “Just a couple of days ago, during a virtual meeting of committee members, Mr. Rahman Khan had asked me to take care of my health and pointed out that it is very important for the nation at this time,” he said.

“I told him to take care of his health too, as it is important for the development of not only the minority communities, but for the party as well as the State; he was in tears,” Mr. Stalin said. My heart refuses to accept that Mr. Khan has left me and millions of DMK cadres, he added. His powerful speeches and articles in Murasoli will always remain with us, Mr. Stalin said while expressing his heartfelt condolences to family members and relatives of Rahman Khan.

Mr. Jawahirullah termed Mr. Khan’s death a great loss for the Dravidian movement and extended his deepest condolences to family members and DMK cadres.

Mr. Vaiko recalled his friendship with Mr. Khan and said his death is a big loss for the DMK and extended his deepest condolences.

Expressing his condolences, Congress MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar said Mr. Khan acted as one of the pillars of the Dravidian movement and was a powerful speaker, and treated everyone in a cordial manner.