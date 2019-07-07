Leaders condemn rejection of Bills

Political leaders have condemned the Centre for turning down two Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption for the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The Bills were passed in the Assembly in 2017 and sent for the President’s approval.

Official sources said the Centre had conveyed that the Bills had been rejected, but refused to divulge further details.

In a statement, DMK president M.K. Stalin urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to immediately pass a resolution in the Assembly condemning the Centre for rejecting the two Bills. He said it was shocking that the BJP government, after causing much delay, informed the Madras High Court that the Bills had been rejected.

By not informing the Assembly about this even when members had raised the issue, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister had ‘insulted’ the Assembly, he said. The Centre’s decision had crushed the medical aspirations of rural students and the urban poor, he added.

MDMK leader Vaiko said the CM must have had prior knowledge of the rejection of the Bills, but continued to give false assurances to the people that the Centre’s nod would be obtained. He alleged that the BJP government was taking away the rights of the State governments and was coming up with the National Education Policy to take full control of education.