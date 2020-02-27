Leaders condemn clashes in Delhi

Condemning the violence in northeast Delhi, political leaders in Tamil Nadu have demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Expressing shock over the deadly clashes between anti- and pro-CAA protesters, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the agitators should understand that violence is never a solution. He sought strict action against those who were involved in the riots.

Actor Rajinikanth alleged that the protests in Delhi were the result of an “intelligence failure” on the part of the Central government. “At a time when the President of the United States was on a visit here, they should have been extremely careful. They should have quelled the protests with an iron fist,” he told reporters. He added that the Home Ministry had to answer for the violence.

The Indian Union Muslim League said peace should be restored in the violence-hit areas. P.K. Kunhalikutty of the IUML said security must be strengthened to restore normalcy.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said he was pained by the news that 20 persons had been killed in clashes between two groups.

He accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister of failing to take steps to prevent the riots.