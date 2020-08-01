‘Leaders can pay tributes to statues’

CHENNAI

01 August 2020 00:34 IST

Five family members, five party cadre can be present, says Chief Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed Ministers, MPs, MLAs and registered political parties to offer floral tributes to statues of leaders on their birth and death anniversaries, while following physical distancing norms.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that up to five family members of the late leaders and up to five persons from registered political parties would be allowed to offer floral tributes to leaders’ statues.

So far, during the lockdown, only District Collectors were allowed to offer floral tributes to the statues on special occasions such as the leader’s birth and death anniversaries.

