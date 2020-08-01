Tamil Nadu

‘Leaders can pay tributes to statues’

Five family members, five party cadre can be present, says Chief Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed Ministers, MPs, MLAs and registered political parties to offer floral tributes to statues of leaders on their birth and death anniversaries, while following physical distancing norms.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said that up to five family members of the late leaders and up to five persons from registered political parties would be allowed to offer floral tributes to leaders’ statues.

So far, during the lockdown, only District Collectors were allowed to offer floral tributes to the statues on special occasions such as the leader’s birth and death anniversaries.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 12:36:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/leaders-can-pay-tributes-to-statues/article32244624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY