Leaders call for removal of lignite blocks from auction process

April 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The leaders of various parties on Wednesday condemned the move to auction lignite blocks in the delta region.

BJP State president K. Annamalai and the party’s general secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu, C.T. Ravi, met Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and submitted a representation to him, seeking the removal of the three lignite blocks in the protected agricultural zone and paddy zone of Tamil Nadu from the auction process.

Mr. Joshi said the representation would be considered, according to a tweet from Mr. Annamalai.

“The BJP government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is acting in an autocratic manner. The takeover of farmers’ lands is unacceptable. People will not tolerate the Centre’s decision,” MDMK general secretary Vaiko said.

Recalling the protests spearheaded by him and the late organic farmers’ leader, Nammalwar, against the Methane project in the delta region, Mr. Vaiko said people had prepared themselves for another protest, against the auctioning of lignite blocks.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of seeking to destroy invaluable farmlands where paddy was cultivated, and convert them into a desert. “It is nothing but an attempt to drive away lakhs of people from their land and make them refugees in their own State. I warn that protests will break out if the government tries to sell the lands to corporate houses and middlemen,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said that over 1.20 lakh acres in Orathanadu taluk in Thanjavur district, Vadesery in Ariyalur district and Keezh Michelpatti in Udayarpalayam would be taken over, as per the announcement of the Union Ministry of Mines. “This is being done without any consultation with the Tamil Nadu government,” he added.

In a statement, DMDK president Vijayakant demanded that the proposed auctioning of the blocks be dropped.

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy urged the Centre to recall the notification.