Lawyers want judge to delete remarks against women too

A day after the Madras High Court deleted its contentious remarks against Christian missionaries and educational institutions run by them, a section of lawyers practising in the court was up in arms on Wednesday, demanding the judge concerned delete his other observations too — on alleged misuse of women-centric laws.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan agreed to hear the plea for deleting the remarks on Thursday, after senior counsel R. Vaigai made a mention on Wednesday and referred to a joint representation given by 64 lawyers to him as well as Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, insisting upon the deletion of the remarks against women.

The judge had made the observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by Madras Christian College faculty who had challenged a show cause notice issued to him for the charge of sexually harassing women students during a study tour. The judge had observed in his order that Christian missionaries were facing flak for forced religious conversions.

In their latest representation, the group of 64 lawyers insisted that observations regarding women-centric legislations being misused to teach a lesson to men in strained relationship be removed. Taking exception to the use of words such as “innocent masculinity” in the observations, the lawyers apprehended that the judge was prejudiced against women.