Lawyers organise protest meets demanding declaration of Tamil as official language of Madras High Court

November 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

A section of lawyers in the State has decided to organise a series of protest meetings outside the Madras High Court campus from November 1 to December 1, demanding the declaration of Tamil as the official language of the High Court, besides renaming the institution as Tamil Nadu High Court.

The first meeting was held on Wednesday. It was addressed by freedom fighter and senior politician R. Nallakannu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirulla, Socialist Democratic Party of India president Nellai Mubarak and a few others.

Advocate G. Bhagavath Singh said the lawyers collective had also commenced a social media campaign with the hashtag #Tamil_In_Highcourt in order to impress upon the authorities the need for declaring Tamil the official language of the High Court. He said further meetings would be held on November 8, 17, 24 and on December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of various bar associations, too, had been invited to address these meetings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.