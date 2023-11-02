HamberMenu
Lawyers organise protest meets demanding declaration of Tamil as official language of Madras High Court

Political leaders including R. Nallakannu, Thol Thirumavalavan and M.H. Jawahirulla participate in the first meeting which also impressed upon renaming the institution as Tamil Nadu High Court

November 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Freedom fighter and senior political leader R. Nallakannu (third from right) participated in a protest meeting organised by a section of lawyers in Chennai on Wednesday demanding declaration of Tamil as official language of Madras High Court besides renaming it as Tamil Nadu High Court.

Freedom fighter and senior political leader R. Nallakannu (third from right) participated in a protest meeting organised by a section of lawyers in Chennai on Wednesday demanding declaration of Tamil as official language of Madras High Court besides renaming it as Tamil Nadu High Court. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A section of lawyers in the State has decided to organise a series of protest meetings outside the Madras High Court campus from November 1 to December 1, demanding the declaration of Tamil as the official language of the High Court, besides renaming the institution as Tamil Nadu High Court.

The first meeting was held on Wednesday. It was addressed by freedom fighter and senior politician R. Nallakannu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirulla, Socialist Democratic Party of India president Nellai Mubarak and a few others.

Advocate G. Bhagavath Singh said the lawyers collective had also commenced a social media campaign with the hashtag #Tamil_In_Highcourt in order to impress upon the authorities the need for declaring Tamil the official language of the High Court. He said further meetings would be held on November 8, 17, 24 and on December 1.

Leaders of various bar associations, too, had been invited to address these meetings.

