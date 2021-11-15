Tamil Nadu

Lawyers hold silent protest against transfer of Madras HC CJ

Fighting for transparency: Madras High Court advocates, led by N.G.R. Prasad staging a silent protest outside the court in Chennai on Monday   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

A section of lawyers practising in the Madras High Court held a silent protest outside the court premises on Monday urging the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its recommendation to transfer the High Court's Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya.

The silent protest was led by N.G.R. Prasad, a senior member of the Bar and participated by advocate S. Jimraj Milton of People’s Right Protection Centre, representatives of All India Lawyers Union and many other forums.M. Velmurugan, member of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, participated. The participants opposed frequent transfer of Madras High Court judges and insisted upon a transparent system of disclosing the reasons.


