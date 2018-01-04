Lawyers get HC breather on ID cards

The Madras High Court on Wednesday suspended till March 1 the requirement for advocates on record as well as those who attest affidavits to submit copies of their Bar Council identity cards at the time of filing cases in the High Court as well as the lower courts in order to prevent impersonation.

A Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and RMT Teekaa Raman passed the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed at the instance of Madras High Court Advocates Association president Mohanakrishnan and vice-president R. Sudha challenging a court notification issued recently.

The judges said that they were suspending only two of the six requirements, made mandatory through the notification, to avoid inconvenience since the Bar had represented that advocates who do not possess identity cards, and whose cards had expired, would take time to obtain new cards from the Bar Council.

During the course of the hearing, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan, advocate V. Raghavachari and P.V.S. Giridhar contended that the Registrar General ought not to have issued the notification on the basis of a judicial order passed by a single judge of the High Court and without obtaining the approval of the full court (all judges of the court).

When Mr. Justice Ramesh pointed out that the Registrar General would not have issued the notification without the consent of the Chief Justice, Mr. Giridhar asserted that such consent had not been obtained. In order to find out the veracity of his assertion, the judges ordered notice to the Registrar General returnable in four weeks.

They refrained from interfering with the notification in so far as it requires advocates to submit their residential address, sign all pages of the petitions filed in court and write their enrolment number on those pages besides producing their identity cards whenever the court registry demands for cross verification at the time of filing cases.

The Registrar General had issued the notification pursuant to an order passed by Justice S. Vaidyanathan who had made it mandatory for advocates to produce copies of their identity cards while filing cases. The order led to a State-wide agitation by bar associations on the ground that it would cause undue hardship to lawyers.