Lawyers for e-pass-based entry into HC

Lawyers practising in the Madras High Court and a number of trial courts located within its campus have demanded issuance of e-passes for entry on the campus to avoid violation of physical distancing norms.
They found that the norms went for a toss on Monday when almost all courts located on the campus began hearing more number of cases through physical hearing. The lawyers had to compulsorily sanitise their hands and undergo thermal checks before entering. They also had to sign declaration forms stating that they did not suffer from any symptoms of COVID-19.
Despite judges being physically present for the hearings, most lawyers chose to participate virtually.
Senior counsel C. Manishankar stated that most lawyers had gotten accustomed to virtual courts and that appeared to be the best way of conducting cases without any hassle.
