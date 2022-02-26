Lawyers defeat judges to lift rolling trophy

The fifth edition of Chief Justice’s XI versus Advocate General’s XI ends in style

The fifth edition of Chief Justice’s XI versus Advocate General’s XI ends in style

The fifth edition of Madras High Court Chief Justice's XI versus Advocate General's XI, held at M.A. Chidambaram stadium at Chepauk here on Saturday, culminated in the latter beating the former by 37 runs.

Lawyers lifted the rolling trophy for the fourth time. Judges had emerged victorious only once, in 2020. This was the first match to be played after Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari assumed office. This was also the first match after Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram took charge.

The day began with V. Ramesh, the on-field captain of AG's XI, tossing the coin and the Chief Justice calling for tails. The CJ lost the toss and the advocates chose to bat first. Senior counsel P.R. Raman set the ground on fire by scoring 38 runs in 17 balls. It included three sixers and one boundary. Senior Counsel AR.L. Sundaresan, however, did not have a great day with the bat as he got out for three runs.

At the end of 20 overs, the AG's XI put up a formidable score of 143 runs on the board after losing six wickets. Faced with the daunting task, the CJ's XI could make only 106 after losing six wickets. Justice Abdul Quddhose was adjudged the man of the match for scoring 37 runs. Justices N. Anand Venkatesh and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy were adjudged the best fielder and bowler respectively.

Among lawyers, Mr. Raman won the award for best batsman. Advocates Venkatesh and Prashanth, who was the common wicket keeper for both the teams, were adjudged as the best bowler and fielder respectively.

Chief guests P.S. Ramasamy, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and P.R. Ramakrishnan, a former Ranji player from Coimbatore, handed over the trophy and the awards to the winners.