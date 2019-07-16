Lawyers condemn raids on Indira Jaising’s premises

A section of lawyers practising in the Madras High Court held a demonstration outside the court campus on Monday condemning the raids by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the official and residential premises of Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday.

The protesters, led by designated senior counsel R. Vaigai and advocate N.G.R. Prasad, raised slogans against the Centre and accused it of misusing the CBI against legal activists. They claimed that there appeared to be a clear design of upright judges and activist lawyers becoming targets of attack. Addressing the protesters, Ms. Vaigai said Ms. Jaising had espoused several social causes and had been in the forefront when it came to assisting the rights of pavement dwellers, hawkers, the Bhopal gas tragedy victims, the Narmada Bachao Andolan activists and many more. Therefore, it was imperative for the society at large to support her at this crucial moment.

It was decided that a national-level convention should be organised in Chennai to condemn the CBI raids.