Lawyer urges VCK to release inquiry report against spokesperson

July 17, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Kiruba Munusamy, a lawyer, on Sunday urged the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to release the report of the committee which probed her allegation that its spokesperson R. Vikraman had exploited her.

Ms. Munusamy, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, had accused Mr. Vikraman, who shot into limelight participating in a television reality show, of “intentionally exploiting” her to grow in the party. She alleged that he exploited their relationship financially and intellectually.

The VCK had constituted a five-member inquiry committee on May 1. “The committee took 40 days to submit its report. It has been a month and I was not issued a copy of the report,” she said on Twitter. She claimed to have approached in vain VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and others for action. She, therefore, urged the party leaders to release the report and “make their ‘deputy spokesperson’ accountable by taking necessary disciplinary action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Mr. Vikaraman told The Hindu that Ms. Munusamy had tweeted, “cherry-picked” screenshots of text conversations between them. Claiming to have had only a “platonic” relationship with her, he alleged she began making accusations after he rejected her “unreasonable demand” to marry her after his “celebrity status in Bigg Boss”.

He claimed to have returned money in parts to her and urged her to post complete conversations online.

Meanwhile, sources close to Mr. Thirumavalavan said the report was received by him and the VCK leader would soon speak to Ms. Munusamy and Mr. Vikraman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.