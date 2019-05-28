Lawyer suspended for five years

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has suspended a lawyer from practice for five years after it found him guilty of having surreptitiously usurped a valuable immovable property from his client.

A disciplinary committee of BCTNP led by senior counsel R. Singaravelan and advocates S. Ilamvaluthi and Ravi Shanmugam directed advocate B. Senguttuvan to surrender his enrolment certificate as well as identity card to the council within two weeks and restrained him from practising before any court of law or tribunal for five years.

“The respondent has committed a grave professional misconduct and has violated Rule 22A of the Bar Council of India Rules under Part VI and Chapter II by betraying his own client and breaking the trust reposed in him by the complainant (S. Karthikeyan of Kosapet in Chennai) who is an orphan,” the committee observed.

It pointed out that the complainant’s mother and sister had committed suicide in 2010 and his father too had died in 2012. Thereafter, his relatives reportedly ransacked his house at Kosapet near Purasawalkam and took away jewellery. The complainant was left with the house but did not have the wherewithal even to pay the property tax. What made things more complex was that he was not even in possession of documents of the property worth over ₹1.25 crore.

In 2016, he approached the lawyer, who suggested that a lease deed be executed in his favour for ₹4 lakh before proceeding further. The complainant accepted the suggestion. However, only in December 2017, when the lawyer began demolishing the house, did he come to know that what was executed in 2016 was not a lease deed but a sale deed in favour of the lawyer.

No evidence

According to the sale deed, the lawyer had agreed to purchase the entire property for ₹40 lakh which was to be paid within three months. Pointing out that time was the essence of any contract, the disciplinary committee said there was no evidence on record to prove that ₹40 lakh was paid within the stipulated time. It further stated that the lawyer had all through the inquiry proceedings contended that no professional relationship existed between him and the complainant.

If such was the case what was the necessity for the lawyer to have issued a newspaper publication regarding the misplacement of the property documents in August 2017 in his capacity as the advocate of the complainant, the judges wondered.

“Had the 2016 sale agreement been true, he would not have called the complainant as the owner in 2017,” the committee said.

Concluding its decision with citations from various Supreme Court judgments, the disciplinary committee said in one of those decisions the apex court impressed upon the need for lawyers to maintain the honour of the profession by their exemplary conduct both inside and outside the court and that society had the right to expect such ideal behaviour.