Lawyer critical after being stabbed by a court clerk in Hosur

A lawyer was stabbed outside the Hosur court in Krishnagiri district allegedly by a court clerk on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

The victim Kannan, a junior lawyer practising under a senior advocate, was walking out of the court complex when he was allegedly stabbed by Anand Kumar, a 32-year-old clerk at the Hosur court, in broad daylight.

The police said Anand Kumar had followed Kannan out of the court building and got into an altercation with him. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Kannan, who collapsed on the spot. Onlookers rushed Kannan to a private hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the police, Kannan had allegedly been stalking Anand Kumar’s wife, who is also a practising lawyer at the court. In June this year, she had reportedly lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Hosur over the same. But the lawyer’s association had purportedly intervened and let Kannan off with a warning, the police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Anand Kumar, upon allegedly stabbing Kannan, walked into Court II of Judicial Magistrate here and surrendered.

Lawyers condemned the attack on the court premises and staged a protest. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai arrived at the spot and held talks with them.

