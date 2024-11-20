 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lawyer critical after being stabbed by a court clerk in Hosur

Kannan, a junior lawyer practising under a senior advocate, was walking out of the court complex when he was allegedly stabbed by Anand Kumar, a 32-year-old clerk at the Hosur court, in broad daylight 

Updated - November 20, 2024 05:37 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A lawyer was stabbed outside the Hosur court in Krishnagiri district allegedly by a court clerk on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

The victim Kannan, a junior lawyer practising under a senior advocate, was walking out of the court complex when he was allegedly stabbed by Anand Kumar, a 32-year-old clerk at the Hosur court, in broad daylight.

The police said Anand Kumar had followed Kannan out of the court building and got into an altercation with him. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Kannan, who collapsed on the spot. Onlookers rushed Kannan to a private hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the police, Kannan had allegedly been stalking Anand Kumar’s wife, who is also a practising lawyer at the court. In June this year, she had reportedly lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Hosur over the same. But the lawyer’s association had purportedly intervened and let Kannan off with a warning, the police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Anand Kumar, upon allegedly stabbing Kannan, walked into Court II of Judicial Magistrate here and surrendered.

Lawyers condemned the attack on the court premises and staged a protest. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai arrived at the spot and held talks with them.

Published - November 20, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Tamil Nadu / lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.