Law will do its duty: Stalin on Nanguneri incident

August 12, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Those connected to the Nanguneri caste discrimination incident had been arrested, and the law will do its duty, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

“The incident in Nanguneri sends shivers down one’s spine. It shows how deep the poison of caste has crept into students,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

It was “intolerable” that individuals couldn’t see and treat others as fellow human beings, but identified them on the basis of their caste, he said.

Mr. Stalin pointed to Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s announcement that the government will bear the education expenses of the victim.

“We have a duty to create social harmony among students. I request the teaching fraternity to teach moral values. Those with toxic ideas cannot achieve any success,” Mr. Stalin said.

