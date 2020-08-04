Law varsity student becomes deputy Collector of Cuddalore

A second year student of three-year LLB (Hons) programme at the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has been appointed as deputy Collector of Cuddalore.

Jaya Raja Pauline, who had joined the programme in 2018, had taken the Group 1 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam and had secured the 6th rank.

“The University loses a good student who was in the middle of her course. As a student she has brought laurels in moot court,” a release from the university said.

Vice-Chancellor T.S.N. Sastry and other senior university officials have also congratulated her on her achievement.