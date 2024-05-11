GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law varsity releases admission process norms

2,043 seats are available for 5-year integrated law programmes in 22 affiliated law colleges

Published - May 11, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University formally launched the admission process for 5-year undergraduate integrated law programme, and programmes offered by the School of Excellence in Law for the academic year 2024-25. 

A total of 624 seats are available in the four honours programmes such as BA LLB, BCA LLB, B Com LLB and BBA LLB.

Each programme offers 156 seats. The law colleges affiliated to the university have on offer 2,043 seats in BA LLB.

Candidates must have qualified in Class XII on the first attempt. Scores obtained in improvement examinations would not be considered, the university has said.

The scores in class 12 are considered for admission. General category candidates must have scored at least 45% as aggregate; for SC/ST it is 40%. Aspirants to Honours programmes must have scored at least 70%, while SC/ST candidates must have at least 60% in Class XII examination. 

Applications may be downloaded from the www.tndalu.ac.in website, said N.S. Santhosh Kumar, university vice-chancellor.

