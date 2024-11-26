ADVERTISEMENT

Law varsity holds youth parliament to mark Constitution Day

Published - November 26, 2024 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A youth parliament was organised at the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) here on Tuesday to mark the 75th Constitution Day celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 80 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University participated.

The event aimed to simulate parliamentary proceedings, providing students an opportunity to engage in meaningful debates and discussions on key constitutional and legal issues.  

The participants portrayed the roles of the current government and Opposition with remarkable accuracy, closely resembling the dynamics of a real parliamentary session, according to an official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students showcased their knowledge, oratory skills, and understanding of constitutional principles. The debates brought vibrancy to the event, reflecting the spirit of democratic engagement, a release added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US